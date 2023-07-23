×
Tags: children | trafficking | human trafficking | tim ballard | immigration | dhs | box office

'Sound of Freedom' Continues Boom Up to $125 Million

By    |   Sunday, 23 July 2023 05:18 PM EDT

The momentum of "Sound of Freedom" continues to build, with the independent film surging to nearly $125 million at the box office in its third week.

In fact, Angel Studios reported its third weekend ticket total was even stronger than its opening weekend after July 4 at an estimation exceeding $20 million.

The Alejandro Monteverde film projected a 2% increase over its first weekend.

"'Sound of Freedom' is continuing its unbelievable ride," Angel Studios' Brandon Purdie said in a statement. "Word continues to spread, and crowds are continuing to show up, which is how this film ended up doing more business in its third weekend than its first.

"As we begin to look toward the international box office, Angel Studios intends to continue to push here at home. We want every American to see this landmark film."

Box office results, according to Angel Studios:

  • Theater count: 3,285.
  • Weekend box office projection: $20,140,647.
  • Total cumulative box office projection through Sunday: $124,748,584.

The "Sound of Freedom" continues to make noise in audience scores, too, posting an A+ CinemaScore and a 72 out of 100 by Rotten Tomatoes.

"Sound of Freedom" is based upon the true story of former government agent Tim Ballard who quit his job to rescue a little girl from sex traffickers in the Colombian jungle. In the process, Tim ended up saving 123 people, 55 of which were children, from one mission alone.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
Sunday, 23 July 2023 05:18 PM
