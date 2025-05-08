Bill Gates: Elon Musk 'Killing World's Poorest Children'

Bill Gates says Elon Musk is "killing the world's poorest children" through massive cuts to the U.S. foreign aid budget.

"The picture of the world's richest man killing the world's poorest children is not a pretty one," Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, told the Financial Times in a wide-ranging interview.

"I'd love for him to go in and meet the children that have now been infected with HIV because he cut that money," he added.

Musk's Department of Government Efficiency in February essentially shut down the U.S. Agency for International Development, the federal agency responsible for distributing foreign aid around the world.

Gates, 69, on Thursday also announced plans to shutter the Gates Foundation by 2045 and give away $200 billion.

"People will say a lot of things about me when I die, but I am determined that 'He died rich' will not be one of them," Gates wrote in a blog post. "There are too many urgent problems to solve for me to hold onto resources that could be used to help people."

"That is why I have decided to give my money back to society much faster than I had originally planned," Gates added.