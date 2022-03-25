Chick-fil-A to Convert Used Cooking Oil to Biofuel

Chick-fil-A will work with Darling Ingredients to convert its used cooking oil into cleaner burning renewable transportation fuel.

The announcement was made Monday in a press release from Darling.

"At Chick-fil-A, we are committed to caring — and that includes caring for others through our food and caring for our planet," Chick-fil-A Corporate Social Responsibility Vice President Rodney Bullard said in the release.

"Our innovative partnership with DAR PRO Solutions helps us be responsible stewards of the resources at our restaurants and allows us to support the future of renewable transportation fuel — all while positively influencing the communities we serve."

Darling calls itself "the world's leading company turning food waste into sustainable products and producer of renewable energy."

The company's service brand, DAR PRO Solutions, will collect used cooking oil from all Chick-fil-A restaurants in the U.S. — which include restaurants in 47 states and the District of Columbia — and Canada.

"We admire Chick-fil-A's commitment to reducing food waste and are proud to be part of a solution that keeps food waste out of our landfills while delivering a renewable fuel that reduces GHG emissions," said Sandra Dudley, Darling Ingredients executive vice president, renewables and U.S. specialty operations.

Darling said it annually turns hundreds of millions of pounds of used cooking oil into renewable diesel through its Diamond Green Diesel venture, which is estimated to produce more than 700 million gallons of renewable diesel in 2022.

The finished renewable fuel can reduce greenhouse gasses by up to 85%, Darling said.

"One of the challenges faced by restaurant owners and supermarkets is how to safely and efficiently handle their used cooking oil and inedible meat co-products in a clean, cost-effective way," Darling says on its website.

"Our restaurant services division provides our industry's most diverse lineup of state-of-the-art used cooking oil storage equipment in North America, making us the ideal partner to both national chains and independent operators. We are also a grease trap cleaning company, that collects sanitary fat and bone collection as well for North America."