WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: chicago | violence | cinco de mayo

Chicago Cinco de Mayo Parade Canceled Over Safety Concerns

By    |   Sunday, 05 May 2024 10:03 PM EDT

Chicago police abruptly canceled the city's annual Cinco de Mayo parade due to gang violence.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Cinco de Mayo parade has been canceled to protect the safety of all in attendance, including families and children," the police department stated.

"This decision was made in agreement between CPD's 10th District, elected officials and parade organizers following gang violence in the area. At this time, multiple arrests have been made, including gun arrests. CPD is currently clearing the parade route and asking all parade-goers to return home safely," police said.

The parade was last canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Chicago police abruptly canceled the city's annual Cinco de Mayo parade due to gang violence.
chicago, violence, cinco de mayo
104
2024-03-05
Sunday, 05 May 2024 10:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved