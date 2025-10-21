DHS Issues Warning After 'No Kings' Protester Calls for Killing ICE Agents

The Department of Homeland Security released a video showing an unidentified man calling for the assassination of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, framed as a warning to those who threaten federal agents.

In a video posted Monday, a man at a "No Kings" rally in Chicago yells into a microphone, "You gotta grab a gun, we gotta turn around the guns on this fascist system. The ICE agents gotta get shot and wiped out. The same machinery that's on full display right there has to get wiped out."

DHS then included a clip of a man in front of a whiteboard giving a tongue-in-cheek analysis of what happens when people "f**k around." The clip then ends with a montage set to heavy music featuring body cam footage of an ICE raid.

"During the Chicago NO KINGS rally this previous weekend, violent rioters called for the cold-blooded murder of ICE agents. This rioter, and his statements have been referred to the DOJ," the agency posted on X.

The threat comes less than a month after a suspect allegedly attempted to inflict mass casualties on ICE officers at a facility in Dallas.

Authorities say Joshua Jahn, 29, fired from a nearby rooftop at the ICE facility on Sept. 24, killing two detainees and critically wounding another in a transport van. Jahn later died by suicide. No ICE officials were injured.

"There is no place in America for psychotic incitements of unlawful violence against ICE or CBP. To those who threaten violence against us: we will hunt you down, we will find you, and Justice will be served," DHS added.

Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., posted on X Monday that the man is employed at a community college in Illinois.

"Sickening. A staff member at Wilbur Wright College is calling for ICE agents to get 'shot' and 'wiped out.'

"This is a criminal threat that should be investigated.

"Cc: @TheJusticeDept," Miller wrote.