WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: chicago | no kings | protester | assassination | agents | ice | threats

DHS Issues Warning After 'No Kings' Protester Calls for Killing ICE Agents

By    |   Tuesday, 21 October 2025 10:36 AM EDT

The Department of Homeland Security released a video showing an unidentified man calling for the assassination of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, framed as a warning to those who threaten federal agents.

In a video posted Monday, a man at a "No Kings" rally in Chicago yells into a microphone, "You gotta grab a gun, we gotta turn around the guns on this fascist system. The ICE agents gotta get shot and wiped out. The same machinery that's on full display right there has to get wiped out."

DHS then included a clip of a man in front of a whiteboard giving a tongue-in-cheek analysis of what happens when people "f**k around." The clip then ends with a montage set to heavy music featuring body cam footage of an ICE raid.

"During the Chicago NO KINGS rally this previous weekend, violent rioters called for the cold-blooded murder of ICE agents. This rioter, and his statements have been referred to the DOJ," the agency posted on X.

The threat comes less than a month after a suspect allegedly attempted to inflict mass casualties on ICE officers at a facility in Dallas.

Authorities say Joshua Jahn, 29, fired from a nearby rooftop at the ICE facility on Sept. 24, killing two detainees and critically wounding another in a transport van. Jahn later died by suicide. No ICE officials were injured.

"There is no place in America for psychotic incitements of unlawful violence against ICE or CBP. To those who threaten violence against us: we will hunt you down, we will find you, and Justice will be served," DHS added.

Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., posted on X Monday that the man is employed at a community college in Illinois.

"Sickening. A staff member at Wilbur Wright College is calling for ICE agents to get 'shot' and 'wiped out.'

"This is a criminal threat that should be investigated.

"Cc: @TheJusticeDept," Miller wrote.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The Department of Homeland Security released a video showing an unidentified man calling for the assassination of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, framed as a warning to those who threaten federal agents.
chicago, no kings, protester, assassination, agents, ice, threats, dhs, mary miller
318
2025-36-21
Tuesday, 21 October 2025 10:36 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved