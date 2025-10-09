Report: Black Chicagoans Welcome ICE, National Guard Presence

Black Chicagoans are cheering the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and National Guard troops, reports Breitbart.

An X user by the name of Danielle Carter who says she's the wife of a retired Chicago police officer on Wednesday called for local Democrats to be "held accountable" for their "unconstitutional sanctuary city policies" that are "aiding and abetting illegal alien criminals, and allowing lawlessness in our communities."

"If that were my husband out there risking his life under these conditions, and something happened to him, and I later found out there were stand-down orders, I would not hesitate to prosecute every one of these officials to the fullest extent of the law. That's exactly why we're demanding a full investigation. Because we know that if the @CivilRights, @FBIDirectorKash, and @IRS_CI come in, they'll uncover massive fraud, corruption, and abuse that's been hidden from the public for far too long," she said.

Another woman on X said Americans "love what Trump is doing."

"If Troops are sent to my city to make it safe, I welcome it," she said in a post.

ICE in September launched Operation Midway Blitz in Illinois (with Chicago as a focus), targeting "illegal immigrants with criminal records."

In October, President Donald Trump authorized the deployment of roughly 300 National Guard troops from Illinois (and additional troops from Texas) to Chicago to protect federal personnel and ICE facilities amid protests and alleged threats to federal agents.

Illinois and Chicago filed a lawsuit to block the deployment, arguing it violates state sovereignty and federal limits on military involvement in domestic law enforcement.

A TikTok user by the name of @lucas_the_abstrac earlier this week called out Black people in Chicago for protesting ICE deporting illegal immigrants.

He said those same people never complained when illegal immigrants were being dumped in their neighborhoods.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Thursday that ICE is set to expand its footprint in Chicago.

"We're going to not back off," she said at a cabinet meeting led by Trump. "We're doubling down, and we're going to be in more parts of Chicago."

"What they're trying to do with these riots and violence is distract us and keep us from going after those murderers and rapists that are out in the streets," Noem said.

Illinois officials, including Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson, have condemned the operation as an abuse of federal power, while the Department of Homeland Security has defended the actions as necessary to protect federal personnel and facilities.