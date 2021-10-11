3 Dead, 39 Wounded in Another Weekend of Chicago Gun Violence

Three people were killed and at least 39 others were wounded during another weekend of gun violence in Chicago.

The shootings took place between 5 p.m. local time Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The fatalities included:

A 45-year-old man who was shot about 7:15 p.m. Saturday night in Little Village on the Southwest Side. A vehicle pulled up and two people got out before firing shots, police told the Sun-Times.

A man found fatally shot in Fernwood on Sunday night on the Far South Side. Police found the victim, whose age was not known, unresponsive in an alley with gunshot wounds to the arm and abdomen at about 11:10 p.m.

A 32-year-old man who was shot in the chest during a drive-by shooting at about 3:40 a.m. Sunday morning in West Town on the city’s Northwest Side. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died. Four other people were wounded.

In non-fatal shootings, two 16 year olds, a boy and girl, were shot during a drive-by shooting in North Lawndale on the West Side. The victims were standing on the street at about 7:50 p.m. Sunday when a dark vehicle pulled up and someone from inside fired shots, police said. A 20-year-old man also was shot. All three victims were in good condition, police said.

Two teen boys were wounded, one critically, in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side. The boys were on the street about 5:50 p.m. when a dark SUV drove by, and someone from inside opened fire, police said. An 18-year-old boy was shot in the chest and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. A 17-year-old boy was struck in the arm and was reported in good condition.

Three people were wounded in a drive-by shooting after a funeral Friday afternoon in West Englewood on the Southwest Side. Someone in a dark Jeep drove up and opened fire. Two victims were in good condition, police said. The third victim drove himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center, and his condition was not known.

A 16-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet Sunday morning in West Garfield Park on the West Side. He was driven by a friend to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

A 17-year-old walked into the University of Chicago Medical Center about 3 a.m. Sunday with gunshot wounds to his pelvic area and leg, police said. He was listed in good condition, the Sun-Times reported.

At least four people were killed and 41 others wounded in Chicago the previous weekend.