Chicago Cinco de Mayo Parade Canceled Over Safety Concerns

Chicago police abruptly canceled the city's annual Cinco de Mayo parade due to gang violence.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Cinco de Mayo parade has been canceled to protect the safety of all in attendance, including families and children," the police department stated.

"This decision was made in agreement between CPD's 10th District, elected officials and parade organizers following gang violence in the area. At this time, multiple arrests have been made, including gun arrests. CPD is currently clearing the parade route and asking all parade-goers to return home safely," police said.

The parade was last canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.