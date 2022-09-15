'Chicago Fire' Halts Production After Shots Fired Near Set

Production for "Chicago Fire" was shut down after gunfire broke out near the set Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

The popular NBC show was filming at a location in the city when a gunman standing at an opposite corner fired several shots, local news outlet CWB Chicago reported.

Cast and crew were in the middle of a take when the incident occurred. The suspect then jumped into a black SUV and fled through a nearby alley, a Chicago Police Department spokesperson told CWB Chicago. No one from the production was injured.

Sources revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that the show's security protocol immediately went into effect following the shooting and that production was halted for the day. It was initially reported that a bullet hit equipment belonging to the production, but the source dismissed this as false.

Wednesday's incident is one of several near-location shootings to take place in Chicago in recent weeks. In July, filming for FX’s "Justified: City Primeval," which is a revival of the 2010-2015 drama, was shut down after two cars exchanging gunfire broke through barricades on a location shoot, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

A few weeks later filming in a different location was stopped when an "incendiary device" was thrown by someone toward the set, police said at the time. No injuries were reported.

Earlier in the summer, trailers used by the "Chicago Med" television series, which were located at the Cinespace Chicago Film Studios on the West Side, were damaged in a rolling gun battle. No injuries were reported, and police had no reason to believe that the show or studio was the intended target.

Days later, Chicago police executives ordered neighborhood patrol districts to secure several movie sets across the city.

"The Chicago Police Department works closely with the city’s film and television community to provide safety and security for the production crews, as well as the communities in which they film," a police spokesperson said in a written statement to CWB Chicago at the time.