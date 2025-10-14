DHS: Illegal Rams Into Border Patrol Car in Chicago

A car driven by an illegal alien crashed into a Border Patrol vehicle while it was on an immigrant enforcement operation in Chicago on Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security said.

Following the crash, around 11 a.m. at South Avenue N and East 105th Street, the suspects attempted to flee the scene but were pursued by Border Patrol, who were able to stop the vehicle using an authorized Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver.

Once the vehicle was stopped, the suspects attempted to flee on foot. As Border Patrol was apprehending the suspects, a crowd began to form, and eventually turned hostile, DHS reported.

Chicago police said they tried to calm tensions as federal agents were preparing to leave, but people in the crowd started throwing objects, according to FOX 32 Chicago.

Border Patrol was forced to use crowd control measures like tear gas.

"This incident is not isolated and reflects a growing and dangerous trend of illegal aliens violently resisting arrest and agitators and criminals ramming cars into our law enforcement officers," DHS stated.

Thirteen Chicago police officers were exposed to the tear gas, and exposure reports are being filed, FOX 32 Chicago reported.

DHS noted the attack being carried out by two illegal aliens highlights the need for federal law enforcement to continue to do its job of enforcing the laws of the country.

"All while receiving no pay thanks to the Democrats' government shutdown," DHS stated.