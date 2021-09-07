Boy, 4, Among 6 Dead, 60 Hurt in Chicago Weekend Shootings

Another violent holiday weekend in Chicago left six dead, including a 4-year-old boy, and at least 60 others wounded – eight of which were children – from shootings.

The violence led to embattled Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to tell reporters that initiatives to curb gun violence are going to be announced "in the coming days," according to the Chicago Sun-Times, and she said the violent criminals "have absolutely no regard for the sanctity of human life."

"The people in the neighborhoods who are doing the shooting, they are known to people in the neighborhoods," Lightfoot told reporters Monday, the Sun-Times reported. "I understand the fear that's out there, but I'm just calling upon people in these neighborhoods — particularly when we think about the number of children who have been shot — you've got to have your faith overcome your fear. You've got to step up."

The victims and bystanders in the violent, crime-ridden neighborhoods do not cooperate with police investigations of fatal shootings out of fear of reprisals from gangs and criminals, and potentially a lack of trust in the police, the latter of which was rejected by Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown.

"We need people in the community to come forward," Brown told the Sun-Times. "This is beyond trusting police. This is about the safety of our babies."

The 4-year-old boy, Mychal Moultry Jr., was shot dead while getting a haircut in a home Friday night, getting hit twice in the head by bullets that smashed through the window of the home, according to police.

The boy's father held him until paramedics arrived, and the boy died from his injuries Sunday, according to community activist Andrew Holmes.

He was the second 4-year-old shot in Chicago in a week and the second killed in Chicago this year, the Sun-Times reported.

Among the other children shot over Labor Day weekend:

A 12-year-old and 15-year-old were among three people shot at a back-to-school picnic.

A 16-year-old boy showed up at Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound, police said.

A 15-year-old boy was hit in a drive-by shooting.

A 13-year-old boy was struck with a stray bullet through a basement window while sitting with his friends.

A 14-year-old boy was shot while walking to a car with his father.

A 17-year-old was among two teens shot in Washington Park.

Among the shooting fatalities in Chicago this weekend:

A man, 25, shot in the head and died at the hospital.

A man, 50, was shot and killed while driving.

A person was shot in the head while inside a car.

Enrique Negrete, 23, was shot and killed at a traffic light after talking briefly with the alleged shooter in another car stopped at the light.

A man, 41, was found between two parked cars shot twice in the chest and died at the hospital.

The summer holiday weekends in Chicago tend to be very violent and deadly, but even the prior week left at least six dead and 50 others wounded from gun violence, the Sun-Times reported.