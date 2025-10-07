WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: cheryl hines | rfk jr | kennedys

Cheryl Hines Calls Kennedy Family Rift 'Disappointing'

By    |   Tuesday, 07 October 2025 05:00 PM EDT

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" star Cheryl Hines described the public split between her husband, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and his relatives as "disappointing," noting the strain of seeing family disagreements played out in public.

"It was hard. I found it to be hard," Hines told CBS, reflecting on the political rift within what she had long viewed as a close-knit family.

"I always thought the Kennedy family, one of their virtues was that family came first, and I admired that ... when some of his family decided to ... attack him publicly, it was disappointing."

Several Kennedy family members have publicly criticized RFK Jr.'s 2024 presidential campaign and positions, particularly his vaccine skepticism.

Former U.S. Ambassador Caroline Kennedy called his views "dangerous," while four other relatives, including Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Kerry Kennedy, Rory Kennedy, and Joseph Kennedy II, signed a letter denouncing his candidacy as "perilous for our country."

Hines noted that even her spouse's mother, Ethel Kennedy, was surprised by the opposition from his siblings. "Bobby told her that he was running for president, and she told him she was proud of him ... some are opposing him. And she was very surprised," Hines said.

The actor also acknowledged the broader personal toll of her husband's political career, including strained friendships. "I have a few friends, when Bobby stepped into the political arena, it became too difficult emotionally for them to stay close ... and I understand it," she said.

Hines and Kennedy married in 2014.

