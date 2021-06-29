Derek Chauvin Close to Plea Deal on Civil Rights Charges

Former police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of killing George Floyd and recently sentenced to serve over 20 years in prison, is reportedly close to reaching a deal with prosecutors about the federal civil rights charges that he faces.

CBS Minnesota reported that Chauvin and federal prosecutors are in discussions about a potential plea deal, which may be what he was referring to in his statement to the family of George Floyd during his sentencing.

"At this time, due to some additional legal matters at hand, I’m not able to give a full formal statement at this time. But very briefly though, I do want to give my condolences to the Floyd family," Chauvin said before his sentencing. "There’s gonna be some other information in the future that would be of interest, and uh, I hope that things will give you some peace of mind. Thank you."

Sources told CBS Minnesota that a plea deal could include an agreement for Chauvin to publicly explain his actions and thoughts at the time. George Floyd’s brother, Terrence Floyd, said during the sentencing: "We don’t want to see no more slaps on the wrist. We’ve been through that already. What was going through your head when you had your knee on my brother’s neck?"

The plea deal could include an additional 20- to 25-year sentence, which he would serve concurrently with his current sentence. Without a plea deal, Chauvin faces a possible life sentence if the case were to go to trial.

Former Hennepin County Chief Public Mary Moriarity said that the quick verdict in the state’s case against him likely has Chauvin looking to make a deal.

"That is because, in federal court, there would be a substantial difference between what he would receive if he went to trial and was convicted versus what he would get if he pled guilty, and as they say take responsibility for his actions," Moriarity said.