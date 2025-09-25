Education Dept Drops 'Milestone' $500 Million Into Charter Schools

The Department of Education is releasing over $500 million for the development and expansion of public charter schools.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon said it is the largest investment into public charter school programming in history.

What sets charter schools apart from other public schools is the methodology, according to a description from the National Charter School Resource Center: "A charter school is a public school that operates as a school of choice. Charter schools commit to obtaining specific educational objectives in return for a charter to operate a school."

They are exempt from most government operational regulations, and public charter schools cannot charge tuition or have an official connection with a religious organization.

The National Alliance for Public Charter Schools (NAPCS) reported on the federal funding, characterizing the Trump administration's announcement as a "milestone for America's public charter school movement."

The NAPCS noted the big surge in financial support reflects a growing demand by parents for better education options.

The association said even with the new level of funding, the "demand far outpaces supply."

"A one-size-fits-all education system is not working for our students," McMahon wrote in a release. "Charter schools allow for innovative educational models that expand learning opportunities for students.

"The Trump administration will continue to use every available tool to advocate for meaningful learning, advance school choice, and ensure every student is well-positioned to succeed."

Education Week reported in May that the administration was restructuring public school funding programs to free up more money for charter schools, and anticipated an increase in charter funding for the next fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.