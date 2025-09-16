Kirk Suspect Held Under Special Terms Reserved for Mental Health Concerns

The man accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk is being held under extraordinary supervision in a Utah jail, as investigators probe evidence linking him to what authorities call a targeted political killing, CBS News reported.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that 22-year-old Tyler Robinson is being kept in the jail's special housing unit "so that we can keep a close eye on him." The sheriff's statement said Robinson will remain on "special watch status until cleared by mental health, which may take several days."

"This is done for various reasons ranging from: the types of crimes you're booked on, behavioral issues, violent behavior, and/or suicidal comments made during the arrest," the statement read. "The special housing unit has more close supervision, as does our special watch."

The sheriff added that no suicidal concerns or comments from Robinson had been reported.

Robinson is facing charges of aggravated murder, obstruction of justice, and felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury. He was taken into custody last week after the fatal shooting of Kirk, 31, who was gunned down Wednesday during an outdoor debate at Utah Valley University in what authorities described as a "targeted attack."

FBI Director Kash Patel said Monday that investigators tied Robinson to the crime scene through DNA evidence. "The DNA hits from the towel that was wrapped around the firearm, and the DNA on the screwdriver, are positively processed for the suspect in custody," Patel said on "Fox & Friends."

Patel also revealed investigators found a "text message exchange" in which Robinson allegedly declared an intent to kill Kirk. "He claimed that he had an opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and he was going to do it, because of his hatred for what Charlie stood for," Patel said.

Authorities have not disclosed when the messages were sent. Patel added that a firearm recovered in nearby woods is still undergoing forensic testing.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Sunday that Robinson is "not cooperating" with law enforcement but confirmed additional charges are expected Tuesday. "We're interviewing all kinds of people, everyone that knows him, and trying to learn more about what that motive actually was," Cox said on CNN's "State of the Union."

Cox noted that Robinson held left-leaning political beliefs and disliked Kirk. He also confirmed that Robinson's transgender partner has been questioned. "The roommate was a romantic partner, a male transitioning to female," Cox said. "I can say that he has been incredibly cooperative; this partner has been very cooperative, had no idea that this was happening."

Kirk, a close ally of President Donald Trump, co-founded the conservative advocacy group Turning Point USA, headquartered in Phoenix. Supporters have set up a memorial outside the group's offices, leaving flowers, photos and messages in his honor.