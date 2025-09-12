Kirk Shooting Suspect Tyler Robinson 'Inactive Voter' in Utah

The alleged shooter in Charlie Kirk's killing reportedly is registered as a nonpartisan voter in Utah, according to public records.

Utah authorities and the FBI announced Friday that they had apprehended 22-year-old Tyler Robinson in the killing of the 31-year-old Turning Point USA CEO during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem.

Robinson, who previously registered as a nonpartisan voter, is listed in state records as an "inactive voter," The Wall Street Journal reported.

Being listed as inactive means the suspect has not voted in two consecutive general elections and failed to respond to a notice sent by a county clerk.

Robinson's parents are registered Republicans, according to the Journal.

During a press conference announcing Robinson’s arrest, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said a member of the suspect's family told investigators that the alleged shooter "had become more political in recent years."

The governor also said investigators discovered anti-fascist messages engraved on ammunition and found a rifle near the site of the shooting, evidence that hints at a political transformation, CNN reported.

One message read, "Hey fascist! Catch!" and another appeared to reference an Italian anti-fascist song.