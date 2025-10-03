Charlie Kirk Wrote 5-Page Letter to Netanyahu

Just months before his assassination, conservative leader Charlie Kirk penned a lengthy and impassioned letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reaffirming his "deep love for Israel and the Jewish people" while urging the country to radically reform how it communicates with younger generations in the digital age.

The five-page letter, dated May 2, pushed back against rumors — fueled by fellow conservative commentator Candace Owens and others — that Kirk had soured on Israel.

Charlie Kirk: ‘Our Civilization Is Committing Suicide'... Read More

Instead, it revealed a man deeply committed to defending the Jewish state, though frustrated with what he called its "communications malpractice."

Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA and a prominent voice among young conservatives, began his letter with a heartfelt affirmation: "Everything written here is from a place of deep love for Israel and the Jewish people. I think it's important to be brutally honest with those you love. In my opinion, Israel is losing the information war and needs a communications intervention."

The letter cataloged his experiences on college campuses, where audiences of up to 5,000 students routinely peppered him with hostile questions about Israel.

From accusations of "apartheid" and "genocide" to conspiracy theories blaming Israel for 9/11, Kirk said the barrage reflected a dangerous generational shift.

Citing polling that nearly half of 18-24 year olds sided with Hamas over Israel, Kirk warned that anti-Israel sentiment was seeping even into MAGA circles. "This should be a five-alarm fire," he wrote.

Kirk's letter did not stop at criticism; it outlined a detailed communications strategy. At its core was the idea that Israel must take the lead rather than outsourcing its defense to American surrogates.

Charlie Kirk’s Final Wish: ‘Read, Internalize, Share’ This... See More

He urged Netanyahu to create a rapid-response media team akin to President Donald Trump's communications apparatus, capable of countering misinformation in real time.

Kirk suggested launching an "Israel Truth Network," a central hub that could provide fact-checking, videos, podcasts, and social media content to debunk common myths and highlight Israel's pluralistic democracy.

"Israel never asks for American troops because Israel does its own fighting. I suggest the same approach for the information war. You lead and people like me will follow and provide supplemental support," he wrote.

Kirk's proposals ranged from sending released hostages on U.S. speaking tours, to spotlighting ordinary Israelis in social media campaigns titled "Dude, you got us wrong!" to emphasizing Israel's humanitarian aid and technological partnerships with the United States.

He drew comparisons to political campaigns, arguing Israel must define itself before its enemies do.

The letter also revealed Kirk's concern with messaging around Iran. While affirming that Tehran should not be allowed nuclear weapons, he said young conservatives — scarred by Iraq and Afghanistan — were skeptical of government intelligence.

He called for Israelis themselves, not just Americans, to make the case in English-language media and podcasts.

Kirk's killing by a sniper on Sept. 10, during an appearance at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, drew a poignant response from Netanyahu.

The Israeli prime minister praised Kirk as "a courageous defender of Israel and a loyal friend of the Jewish people," saying his final letter was a testament to his passion for strengthening the U.S.-Israel alliance.

"Charlie Kirk spoke hard truths out of love," Netanyahu said in a statement.

"He never wavered in his support for Israel, even when it came at a personal cost. His urgent call for us to improve how we tell Israel's story will not be forgotten. May his memory be a blessing."

The release of the letter directly countered speculation that Kirk had shifted away from Israel.

In recent months, critics, including Candace Owens, had accused him of pandering to anti-Israel sentiment within younger conservative circles.

Alert: They Tried to Silence Charlie Kirk — But His Words Still Speak... See Here

The letter shows the opposite: Kirk was sounding alarms precisely because he feared Israel was losing its standing among the next generation.

"The Holy Land is so important to my life, and it pains me to see support for Israel slip away," Kirk wrote in closing. "Feel free to contact me on my private number if you would like to discuss this further."

In death, as in life, Charlie Kirk's message was clear: the battle for Israel's survival is not only on the battlefield but also on TikTok, podcasts, and in the hearts of the next generation.