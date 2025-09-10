WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: charlie kirk | kash patel | utah | shooting

Patel: FBI 'Stands in Full Support' of Kirk Investigation

By    |   Wednesday, 10 September 2025 05:16 PM EDT

FBI Director Kash Patel has reacted to the assassination of Turning Point USA co-founder and CEO Charlie Kirk at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on Wednesday.

"We are closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected. Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation," Patel posted on X immediately following the incident. 

Kirk, 31, was shot at approximately 12:10 p.m. local time from the top of a nearby building roughly 200 yards away from the event. The shooting happened during a Q&A session when Kirk appeared to have been shot in the neck. He was immediately removed from the location and taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

One man was initially taken into custody following the shooting, but according to Utah Valley University spokeswoman Ellen Treanor has since been "released." The campus has been placed on lockdown. 

Turning Point USA was founded in 2012 by Kirk and seeks to influence young people by promoting conservative principles on high school and college campuses. 

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


