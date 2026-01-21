Sen. Mike Lee: Execute Kirk's Killer 'in Public'

Setting aside debates over courtroom cameras, the morality of capital punishment, or speedy trial rights, a prominent Utah Republican senator made a stark eye-for-an-eye call.

If found guilty, Charlie Kirk's killer deserves a public execution, according to Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.

"Execute Tyler Robinson," Lee wrote on X.

"In public."

Lee, a former clerk for Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, was responding to widow Erika Kirk’s call for a speedy trial. Under the Constitution, the right to a speedy trial belongs to the accused, not to victims or prosecutors.

But Lee, whose home state is prosecuting the case, called for what he described as eye-for-an-eye justice in comments about Kirk's accused killer.

"Tyler Robinson publicly executed Charlie Kirk," Lee argued in an X post earlier this month, responding to criticism of cameras in the Utah courtroom.

"Tyler Robinson should be publicly executed."

Robinson is accused of killing Charlie Kirk and could face the death penalty, which his lawyers sought to avoid through legal challenges filed last week.

Robinson's lawyers are seeking the removal of the prosecution team, arguing that one state prosecutor disclosed having an adult daughter at the crime scene. The defense argued the potential conflict of interest could have influenced the prosecution and contributed to the decision to seek the death penalty.