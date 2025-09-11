Trump: Awarding Kirk Posthumous Medal of Freedom

At his 9/11 memorial speech, President Donald Trump announced the late Charlie Kirk will be awarded the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom.

"Let me express the horror and grief so many Americans at the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk have felt," Trump said in brief remarks before remembering 9/11. "Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty, and an inspiration to millions and millions of people.

"Our prayers are with his wonderful wife, Erika, and his beautiful children: Fantastic people they are. We miss him greatly.

"Yet, I have no doubt that Charlie's voice and the courage he put into the hearts of countless people, especially young people, will live on.

"I'm pleased to announce that I will soon be awarding Charlie Kirk, posthumously, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The date of the ceremony will be announced, and I can only guarantee you one thing. That we will have a very big crowd. Very, very big. Thank you."