WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: charlie kirk | donald trump | president | medal of freedom | posthumously | award

Trump: Awarding Kirk Posthumous Medal of Freedom

By    |   Thursday, 11 September 2025 10:35 AM EDT

At his 9/11 memorial speech, President Donald Trump announced the late Charlie Kirk will be awarded the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom.

"Let me express the horror and grief so many Americans at the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk have felt," Trump said in brief remarks before remembering 9/11. "Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty, and an inspiration to millions and millions of people.

"Our prayers are with his wonderful wife, Erika, and his beautiful children: Fantastic people they are. We miss him greatly.

"Yet, I have no doubt that Charlie's voice and the courage he put into the hearts of countless people, especially young people, will live on.

"I'm pleased to announce that I will soon be awarding Charlie Kirk, posthumously, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The date of the ceremony will be announced, and I can only guarantee you one thing. That we will have a very big crowd. Very, very big. Thank you."

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
At his 9/11 memorial speech, President Donald Trump announced the late Charlie Kirk will be awarded the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom.
charlie kirk, donald trump, president, medal of freedom, posthumously, award
161
2025-35-11
Thursday, 11 September 2025 10:35 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved