Catholics Gather at TPUSA HQ, Pray for Charlie Kirk

An estimated 2,500 Catholics gathered outside the Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday night to pray the rosary for founder and conservative leader Charlie Kirk who was assassinated at a college campus event in Utah last Wednesday.

The group Catholics for Catholics organized the event, which included an online component with thousands more joining virtually.

Catholics for Catholics posted on its X social media account that the event was designed to "pray for the eternal rest of our brother and friend Charlie Kirk."

The post referenced the online participation, along with additional commentary about Kirk. "Thousands joined to pray the Rosary online from all over the country … a tremendous show of force for one of America's greatest patriots."

The thoughts and prayers of organizers and participants also focused on Kirk's surviving family. "May Our Lady usher his soul into heaven, and may Saint Joseph watch over Erika and their two small children who no longer have their daddy on earth with them."

One follower on X posted, "I think that the Church should make him a saint."

Another said, "This is the most appropriate response I can think of for this horrible event."

Kirk's accused assailant was formally charged in Utah on Tuesday. Twenty-two-year-old Tyler Robinson is facing the death penalty if convicted.

Kirk's body was flown from Salt Lake City, Utah, to Phoenix aboard Air Force Two the day after his murder. Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, accompanied Kirk's widow, Erika, on the flight.

A public memorial service is scheduled for Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. President Donald Trump has confirmed that he plans to attend the service, stating that he was asked to go and believes he has an obligation to be there. The event is expected to draw top conservative political figures, close friends and family, as well as leaders from Turning Point USA.