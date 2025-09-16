Drag Queen Teacher Resigns Following Kirk Comments

A Vallivue School District teacher in Idaho, who is also a drag performer, has resigned after publicly celebrating conservative leader and Turning Point USA CEO Charlie Kirk's death, the Idaho Dispatch reported on Tuesday.

Following the graphic public killing of Kirk, Phoenix Davarous, a student teacher who also performs under the stage name "Aunt Tifa," posted, "Another Nazi dead!!! Rot in p--s Charlie Kirk."

Kirk was shot at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, last Wednesday afternoon. Police have identified 22-year-old Tyler Robinson as the suspected gunman. Robinson is currently being held without bail in the Utah County Jail on the order of state Judge Shawn Rice Howell. Prosecutors filed an aggravated murder charge on Tuesday against Robinson and will seek the death penalty.

In another post two hours later, Davarous added, "Shooting Nazis isn't political violence, it's human decency."

The outlet confirmed that Davarous had resigned and expressed regret for publicly celebrating the incident. He stated, "My comments were unprofessional and I regret everything I said." He also said he does not plan to work in education again and will pursue intensive therapy.

Vallivue School District addressed the post, letting parents know it was aware of "inappropriate" Facebook posts, according to the Idaho Dispatch.

"Please be assured that the individual responsible is not a Vallivue employee and will no longer be on school campus," the district wrote, adding that "hate speech does not represent Vallivue or what we stand for as a community."