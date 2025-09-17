News Anchor Suspended, Resigns Over Charlie Kirk Remembrance

An Illinois television reporter has resigned from her job as an anchor for a local ABC affiliate after she was suspended for airing a tearful tribute to her late mentor, conservative leader Charlie Kirk, after his assassination in Utah last week.

Beni Rae Harmony announced on social media her decision to leave WICS-ABC20 Springfield, claiming she faced retaliation from the station for broadcasting what she called a "non-partisan tribute."

"Effective immediately, I have resigned from @WICS_ABC20 after being SUSPENDED for airing a non-partisan tribute to Charlie Kirk this past Friday," she posted on X. "Many in the mainstream media have been fired or punished for mocking his assassination. I believe I am the first to be targeted for honoring him on air."

She added that her decision to resign was "guided by values that are essential to who I am, which I refuse to set aside in order to keep a job. I choose my faith and love of country, and always will."

Harmony concluded by thanking "Springfield. My home. My community. My people," and adding "God Bless Charlie Kirk and his beautiful family, and God Bless these United States of America."

During the 77-second segment last Friday, Harmony grew emotional as she told viewers it was natural to feel grief over the "cold-blooded killing" of Kirk, 31, the Turning Point USA co-founder.

Fighting back tears, she described Kirk as her first boss and a mentor who taught her to believe in herself, and recounted one of his oft-repeated sayings: "When conversations stop happening. When individuals become wordless, that's when violence begins. So, if you do one thing today, make it be with passion, with conviction, stand up for your friends, stand up for your beliefs, and speak loudly, even if your voice shakes. Your words have meaning, your values have purpose. Never forget that."

Harmony ended her remarks with, "Thank you, CK, you changed my life."

Her biography page has been removed from the station's website following her announcement. WICS has not made a statement about the matter.

According to her LinkedIn page, Harmony worked as a producer and administrator for Turning Point USA in the Washington-Baltimore area from August 2021 to February 2022, and had been working at the Illinois station since 2024, reports the New York Post.

Kirk's killing has sparked both mourning and backlash online, with several workers across industries facing disciplinary action for mocking his death, including analyst Matthew Dowd, who was cut from MSNBC after he suggested Kirk's rhetoric contributed to the violence. Other employees in education, retail, and media also lost jobs after posting derisive comments about Kirk's death.