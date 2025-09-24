Kirk's Producer: Flyers at Georgetown Praise Slaying

Flyers that appear to celebrate the assassination of Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk have been circulating on the Georgetown University campus, according to Kirk's producer, Andrew Kolvet.

The longtime friend of Kirk and executive producer of "The Charlie Kirk Show" posted on X Wednesday an image of a flyer that has messages similar to those found on the bullet casings related to Kirk's assassination.

"This is being posted at Georgetown," Kolvet wrote, sharing an image of a flyer that read, "Hey, fascist catch!" above a message stating, "The only political group that celebrates when Nazis die."

Kirk was killed at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 10. Police have identified 22-year-old Tyler Robinson in the slaying, and prosecutors have filed a capital murder charge and will seek the death penalty.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said that bullet casings in the rifle allegedly used by the suspect were etched with a variety of messages, including one that read, "Hey fascist! Catch!" followed by an up arrow symbol, right arrow symbol, and three down arrow symbols.

Another casing found read, "If you read this, you are gay." A third casing had the lyrics to the Italian song "Bella Ciao," according to authorities.

A QR code on the flyer links to the Georgetown John Brown Club, whose page states: "We're building a community beyond ceremonial resistance and strongly worded letters. Contact us if you want to make real change."

No further details were given.