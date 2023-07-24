Gunmaker Charity Gives More Than $1M for 25th Anniversary

A gunmaker's charitable foundation is donating more than $1 million to pediatric cancer care, U.S. veterans, first responders, and environmental conservation.

Henry Repeating Arms' Guns for Great Causes is celebrating its 25th anniversary with more than 30 charities getting a share of the foundation's $1,037,500 in the past year.

"I am most proud of being able to look back on the last 25 years of business and say with

conviction that we were able to make a positive difference in the lives of others," Henry Repeating Arms Founder & CEO Anthony Imperato wrote in a statement.

"More often than not, our industry is vilified and left with a perpetual black eye by the media. We, however, are determined to continue leading the charge in counteracting that narrative by showing how much positive impact we have as responsible corporate citizens."

Among the beneficiaries listed: