×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: chadwick | boseman | ComicCon | black | panther

'Black Panther' Cast Remember Boseman Ahead of 'Wakanda Forever'

'Black Panther' Cast Remember Boseman Ahead of 'Wakanda Forever'
Chadwick Boseman at the STX Films presentation of "The State Of The Industry: Past, Present and Future" on April 2, 2019 during CinemaCon 2019 at Caesars Palace Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.(AP)

Sunday, 24 July 2022 06:46 AM EDT

The cast and director of the upcoming sequel to Marvel Studios blockbuster "Black Panther" paid tribute to their late co-star Chadwick Boseman on Saturday and said they worked through their grief while making the new film.

Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright and other stars appeared at the Comic-Con pop culture convention in San Diego to preview "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," which is slated to hit theaters in November.

Boseman, who played the title character in the 2018 film, died of cancer at age 43 two years after the movie's release, prompting a rewrite of the next installment.

Director Ryan Coogler recalled watching scenes from the first "Black Panther" with Boseman at an earlier Comic-Con and the actor gripping his shoulder with excitement.

"I promise you I can feel his hand on me right now," Coogler said. "His spirit, his passion, his genius, his pride in his culture, and the impact he made on his industry, it will be felt forever."

The cast and creators embraced in a hug on stage after fans were shown a trailer that revealed the fictional kingdom of Wakanda grappling with the loss of their former leader. The scenes were met with resounding applause.

"Sharing this trailer was cathartic and very highly emotional," Nyong'o told Reuters after the presentation. "We've all been through quite a bit."

Wright said several scenes in the new film were fueled by the cast dealing with the loss of Boseman.

"Those are raw emotions that you saw in that trailer," Wright said. "We weren't faking. It was real because we feel so deeply and we are grieving so deeply."

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The cast and director of the upcoming sequel to Marvel Studios blockbuster "Black Panther" paid tribute to their late co-star Chadwick Boseman on Saturday and said they worked through their grief while making the new film. Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright and other stars...
chadwick, boseman, ComicCon, black, panther
267
2022-46-24
Sunday, 24 July 2022 06:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved