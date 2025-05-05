Chad Wolf to Newsmax: States Failed to Prepare for Real ID

Chad Wolf, former acting secretary of Homeland Security, told Newsmax on Monday that states that delayed on requiring Real ID failed to put "the infrastructure in place to issue those cards now."

On Wednesday, Americans trying to travel by plane domestically or enter certain federal buildings must display a Real ID-compliant license. Transportation officials have warned that the deadline could cause long wait times at the Department of Motor Vehicles and airports.

Wolf said on "Wake Up America" that states should have done more to prepare for the Real ID deadline this week.

"We've seen this over the years," he said. "Every time there's a Real ID deadline, which … has been pushed almost every time up until … now, you see a crush in the weeks prior to that deadline with states and travelers saying, Well, I can't get appointments, right?"

Wolf added, "You're going to continue to see this as the deadline if you continue to push it or as the deadline approaches, right? There's always going to be those that wait till the last minute to try to get their Real ID-compliant card."

He went on to hit states that "continue to be behind the ball" when it comes to requiring Real ID, adding, "The only people to blame are the actual state DMVs and state officials in those states. They knew this deadline was approaching. They should have put the infrastructure in place to issue those cards now."

