CFPB Ordered to Rehire Laid-Off Vets, Military Spouses

Thursday, 27 February 2025 02:13 PM EST

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau must rehire laid-off veterans and military spouses due to a policy change at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, Bloomberg Law reported.

The bureau's Office of Human Capital said in an email earlier this month, which was obtained by Bloomberg Law, that disabled and other veterans, along with military spouses, were to be reinstated after they were terminated as part of the Trump administration's widespread layoffs in the federal government.

One CFPB examiner and veteran who had his job reinstated earlier this week, James Plover, told Bloomberg that he thinks he won't remain at the agency for long.

"Our chapter of [the National Treasury Employees Union] is getting us prepared for the possibility of a [reduction in force] since the writing is on the wall, so this victory might be very short-lived," Plover said. "But at least we'll be treated fairly."

Bloomberg reported the news on the same day that President Donald Trump's choice to lead the bureau, Jonathan McKernan, testified before the Senate on Thursday where he faced a grilling from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who helped to establish the CFPB and serves as the ranking member of the Senate Banking Committee, about his plans to "streamline" the agency.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

Thursday, 27 February 2025 02:13 PM
