Tags: censorship | directv | at&t | ken buck | house | special order | speeches

Watch Congress' Special Order on AT&T DirecTV Censorship

(Newsmax)

Sunday, 05 February 2023 11:14 AM EST

4 ET Sunday watch Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., and 17 congressmen take to the floor to give Special Order speeches about AT&T DirecTV's censorship oNEWSMAX!

This is a special re-broadcast of this important hour-long House session that first aired this past Tuesday.

NEWSMAX is the second conservative channel DirecTV deplatformed in the past year.

Do not miss this powerful live presentation from the House floor!

Speakers include:

  • Ken Buck
  • Lauren Boebert
  • Dan Meuser
  • Andy Biggs
  • Eric Burlison
  • Tim Burchett
  • Ralph Norman
  • Paul Gosar
  • Michael Guest
  • Michael Cloud
  • Claudia Tenney
  • Dan Meuser
  • Burgess Owens
  • Bob Good
  • Brian Babin
  • Matt Gaetz
  • Jeff Van Drew

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
4 ET Sunday watch Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., and 17 congressmen take to the floor to give Special Order speeches about AT&T DirecTV's censorship of NEWSMAX! This is a special re-broadcast of this important hour-long House session.
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

