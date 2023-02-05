Watch Congress' Special Order on AT&T DirecTV Censorship

4 ET Sunday watch Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., and 17 congressmen take to the floor to give Special Order speeches about AT&T DirecTV's censorship of NEWSMAX!
This is a special re-broadcast of this important hour-long House session that first aired this past Tuesday.
NEWSMAX is the second conservative channel DirecTV deplatformed in the past year.
Do not miss this powerful live presentation from the House floor!
Speakers include:
- Ken Buck
- Lauren Boebert
- Dan Meuser
- Andy Biggs
- Eric Burlison
- Tim Burchett
- Ralph Norman
- Paul Gosar
- Michael Guest
- Michael Cloud
- Claudia Tenney
- Burgess Owens
- Bob Good
- Brian Babin
- Matt Gaetz
- Jeff Van Drew
