Watch Congress' Special Order on AT&T DirecTV Censorship

4 ET Sunday watch Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., and 17 congressmen take to the floor to give Special Order speeches about AT&T DirecTV's censorship of NEWSMAX!

This is a special re-broadcast of this important hour-long House session that first aired this past Tuesday.

NEWSMAX is the second conservative channel DirecTV deplatformed in the past year.



Do not miss this powerful live presentation from the House floor!

Speakers include:

Ken Buck

Lauren Boebert

Dan Meuser

Andy Biggs

Eric Burlison

Tim Burchett

Ralph Norman

Paul Gosar

Michael Guest

Michael Cloud

Claudia Tenney

Dan Meuser

Burgess Owens

Bob Good

Brian Babin

Matt Gaetz

Jeff Van Drew

Tune in to Newsmax – Find Us Here