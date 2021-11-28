×
Tags: Celtics | Kanter Name Change

New Country, New Name for US Citizen 'Enes Kanter Freedom'

kanter playing in a basketball game
Enes Kanter will take the oath of U.S. citizenship on Monday and legally change his name to Enes Kanter Freedom. (Getty Images)

Sunday, 28 November 2021 04:23 PM

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter is changing his name to “Enes Kanter Freedom” to celebrate becoming a United States citizen.

Kanter's manager, Hank Fetic, told The Associated Press that Kanter will have his citizenship oath ceremony on Monday afternoon and at the same time will complete his legal name change.

The news was first reported by the Athletic.

Kanter, 29, is a native of Turkey who has been an outspoken critic of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Turkish government. Kanter has said his passport was revoked by his homeland in 2017.

The 2011 first-round draft pick has also taken to social media to support Tibetan independence and criticize Chinese treatment of the Uyghur people. During games, he has worn shoes decorated to say “Free Tibet” and argue for a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


US
