CDC: US Administers 470.3M Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines

The United States had administered 470,297,846 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 580,417,105 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The number of doses administered was up from 468,516,782 as reported on Saturday, the CDC said.

The number of doses delivered, however, was marginally down from the numbers reported on Saturday. The CDC said previously that revisions made by vaccine providers can result in cumulative delivery data dropping between certain days.

The agency said 235,698,738 people had received at least one dose, while 198,962,520 people were fully vaccinated as of 6 a.m. EST on Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc/BioNTech as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 46.3 million people had received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20.