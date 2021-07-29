CDC Updates Testing Guidance for Those Fully Vaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated testing guidance for those fully vaccinated people who have been exposed to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

Details of the update were tweeted Thursday by Weijia Jiang, senior White House correspondent for CBS News.

She wrote: "@CDCgov recommends getting tested 3-5 days after exposure and wearing a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative result."

On Tuesday, the CDC announced new recommendations that vaccinated people start wearing masks indoors in parts of the nation where the coronavirus is surging, The Associated Press reported.

"Information on the Delta variant from several states and other countries indicates that, on rare occasions, some vaccinated people infected with the Delta variant after vaccination may be contagious and spread the virus to others," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on Tuesday. "This new science is worrisome and unfortunately warrants an update to our recommendations."