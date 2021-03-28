Tags: cdc | moderna | covid | vaccine | doses

CDC: US Administers 143M Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines

CDC: US Administers 143M Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines
A Premise Health healthcare worker loads a syringe with the Covid-19 Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine as part of a collaborative effort from the West Virginia National Guard, FamilyCare Health Centers and Toyota to vaccinate Toyota employees on March 26, 2021 in Buffalo, West Virginia. (Stephen Zenner/Getty)

Sunday, 28 March 2021 04:21 PM

The United States has administered 143,462,691 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning and distributed 180,646,465 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6 a.m. E.T. on Sunday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on March 27, the agency had administered 140,180,735 doses of the vaccines and distributed 180,644,125 doses. (

The agency said 93,631,163 people had received at least one dose while 51,593,564 people are fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

A total of 7,715,923 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The United States has administered 143,462,691 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning and distributed 180,646,465 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday.
cdc, moderna, covid, vaccine, doses
108
2021-21-28
Sunday, 28 March 2021 04:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
 

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved