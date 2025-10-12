CDC Turmoil Sparks Vance Attack on Democrats

Vice President JD Vance blamed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and "far-left" Senate Democrats for turmoil at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), following a wave of layoffs that were later rescinded as the government shutdown neared the end of its second week.

The Trump administration laid off more than 1,000 CDC employees on Friday before reportedly reversing course. Vance, speaking to CBS News on Sunday, said the confusion reflected a funding standoff created by Democrats.

"The government shutdown inevitably leads to some chaos," Vance said. "We are figuring out how to take money from some areas and give it to other areas. That chaos is because Schumer and the far-left Democrats shut down the government."

The shutdown, which began on Oct. 1, stemmed from a Senate impasse over temporary funding, with Democrats demanding the extension of the enhanced premium tax credits of the Affordable Care Act, which are set to expire by the end of the year.

A Republican measure to extend government operations through Nov. 21 was blocked repeatedly by nearly all Democrats. Only Sens. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, and independent Angus King of Maine joined Republicans in supporting it. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., also opposed the GOP-backed plan.

Senate Republicans, in turn, voted against a Democrat proposal that would have funded the government through October while expanding health subsidies under the Affordable Care Act and reversing Medicaid cuts.

Among those affected by the CDC layoffs were staff overseeing the agency's response to measles outbreaks nationwide. According to CDC data, 44 outbreaks have been reported in the United States this year.

The Washington Post reported Saturday that the administration plans to reverse some layoff notices, including those for workers handling the measles response, the Ebola outbreak in Congo, and key global health initiatives.

Despite the administration's backtracking, Vance maintained that Democrats were responsible for the confusion. "If Chuck Schumer and the far-left Senate Democrats are going to shut down the government, that is going to lead to some chaos," he said.

According to a Justice Department filing Friday, the shutdown has already led to more than 4,100 federal layoffs across agencies. The CDC's internal disruption has underscored the political tension surrounding the budget standoff — and the growing pressure on both parties to find a resolution.