CDC: Idalia's Floodwaters Could Hide Dangers

Idalia's surging floodwaters in Florida could hide dangers and risks for people that range from drowning and submerged debris to wildlife and hazardous chemicals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned.

CNN reported that the storm hit Florida's Gulf Coast around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday as a Category 3 hurricane, driving 8 to 9 feet of floodwater into low-lying areas in the state's Big Bend from Tampa Bay north to Tallahassee. Idalia now has been downgraded to a tropical storm.

North of Tampa in coastal Pasco County, some 6,000 homes were "inundated with water," an official told CNN.

"Many of them that we're seeing have major damage," Laura Wilcoxen, Pasco County Emergency Management assistant director, told CNN. "That means that we have water at least 18 inches or higher that have gone into these homes."

On its website, the CDC advises people to stay clear of the floodwaters from such events because of the dangers potentially hidden under the surface, in addition to potential swift currents and drowning risks.

"We don't know exactly what is in floodwater at any given point in time," the statement on the website read. "Floodwater can contain downed power lines; human and livestock waste; household, medical, and industrial hazardous waste (chemical, biological, and radiological); coal ash waste that can contain carcinogenic compounds such as arsenic, chromium, and mercury; other germs and contaminants that can lead to illness; physical objects such as lumber, vehicles, and debris; [and] wild or stray animals such as rodents and snakes."

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office posted a photo Wednesday of a rattlesnake emerging from the water on a flooded street, The Hill reported.

"You never know what could have washed in with the flooding," the sheriff’s office said in the report.

The CDC's warning also includes potential infections, rashes, and gastrointestinal illnesses that could be contracted by exposure to floodwaters.

It recommends washing skin and clothes that come into contact with floodwaters and making sure to care for any wounds caused by floating debris.

"Floodwater may contain sharp objects, such as glass or metal fragments, that can cause injury and lead to infection. Prompt first aid can help heal small wounds and prevent infection," the agency's website said. "If you receive a puncture wound or a wound contaminated with feces, soil, or saliva, have a health care professional determine whether a tetanus booster is necessary based on individual records."