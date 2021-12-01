×
Biden Administration | Coronavirus | cdc | airlines | order | disclose | southern africa

CDC Orders Airlines to Disclose Passengers Who Have Been in Southern Africa

CDC Orders Airlines to Disclose Passengers Who Have Been in Southern Africa
(Robwilson39/Dreamstime.com)

Wednesday, 01 December 2021 10:00 AM

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a directive requiring airlines to disclose passenger names and other information about those who have recently been in eight southern African countries, according to documents seen by Reuters.

Effective Nov. 8, the CDC required all airlines to collect contact tracing information from all international air passengers but had not required them to turn over those names. The directive, which took effect late Tuesday, requires airlines to turn over the information within 24 hours of passengers arriving in the United States who have been in one of the eight African countries subject to travel restrictions.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a directive requiring airlines to disclose passenger names and other information about those who have recently been in eight southern African countries, according to documents seen by Reuters.
cdc, airlines, order, disclose, southern africa
2021-00-01
Wednesday, 01 December 2021 10:00 AM
