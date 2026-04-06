CBS Replacing Colbert With Byron Allen Comedy Block

CBS is overhauling its late-night lineup following the departure of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," ending a more than decade-long run for one of the network's flagship programs and replacing it with a two-hour comedy block led by Byron Allen.

"The Late Show" will air its final episode on May 21, concluding an 11-year tenure under Colbert, who took over the franchise in 2015 following David Letterman's retirement.

During his run, Colbert became a dominant force in late night, frequently leading in ratings and shaping the format with a mix of political satire, celebrity interviews, and cultural commentary.

Beginning May 22, "Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen" will move into the 11:35 p.m. ET/PT time slot historically occupied by "The Late Show."

The series will air weeknights with back-to-back half-hour episodes through 12:37 a.m. ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and will also stream live on Paramount+.

The programming shift marks a notable departure from the traditional late-night talk show model that has defined the time slot for decades, first under Letterman and then under Colbert.

Following "Comics Unleashed," CBS will add "Funny You Should Ask," a comedy game show hosted by Jon Kelley.

The series will air weeknights from 12:37 a.m. to 1:37 a.m. ET/PT, also in a back-to-back half-hour format, beginning May 22. Like "Comics Unleashed," it will be available to stream live on Paramount.

Both programs are produced by Allen Media Group, significantly expanding Byron Allen's presence on the network.

"I created and launched 'Comics Unleashed' 20 years ago so my fellow comedians could have a platform to do what we all love — make people laugh," Allen, founder, chairman, and CEO of Allen Media Group, said in a statement.

"I truly appreciate CBS' confidence in me by picking up our two-hour comedy block … because the world can never have enough laughter."

"Comics Unleashed," which debuted in September 2006, features panels of comedians offering humorous takes on current topics.

"Funny You Should Ask," launched in 2017, blends comedy with a game show format, with celebrity panelists providing humorous answers to trivia questions.

Both shows have aired in first-run syndication on CBS-owned-and-operated stations nationwide.