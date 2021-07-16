×
CBS Evening News Undergoes Another Management Shake-Up

By    |   Friday, 16 July 2021 02:22 PM

The struggling CBS Evening News is undergoing another reorganization of it management, Axios reported Friday.

Jay Shaylor is leaving as executive producer, a position he took in late 2019, in the show’s second major leadership shake-up in the last few years, Axios said.

The CBS Evening News, once anchored by Walter Cronkite and later Dan Rather, has struggled in the ratings wars for years against the evening news shows at ABC and NBC.

Shaylor’s departure was announced abruptly Friday morning on a team call, Axios reported. He formerly was executive producer at CNN, where he supervised "The Situation Room," the long-running early-evening program led by Wolf Blitzer.

"Jay Shaylor is leaving the company. We thank him for his contributions to the broadcast and for helping develop it into the impactful program it is today," CBS News said in a statement, Variety reported.

Axios sources said Shaylor’s exit was part of a wider management shakeup at CBS Evening News.

The network named Alturo Rhymes and Elizabeth Turner co-senior broadcast producers last week.

The CBS Evening News has seen several significant changes in recent years.

Norah O'Donnell took over as anchor of the show in 2019, when the show relocated from New York to Washington, D.C. and changed its management.

The shake-up at CBS Evening should not be a surprise. Axios said it’s not uncommon for leadership changes at major broadcast shows when management changes within the broader network structure.

ViacomCBS in April named Neeraj Khemlani and Wendy McMahon president and co-head of a unit that will oversee both CBS News and CBS television stations.

Variety reported CBS Evening News has seen its viewership improve during the coronavirus pandemic, and has become one of the most-watched programs on the CBS broadcast network.

However, the show remains in third place against ABC’s "World News Tonight" and NBC’s "NBC Nightly News."

