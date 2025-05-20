CBS News' Scott Pelley Rips Trump at Commencement

CBS News' Scott Pelley condemned President Donald Trump and his administration during a commencement address at Wake Forest University.

Pelley, a "60 Minutes" correspondent, spoke to Wake Forest graduates Monday, the same day CBS News President Wendy McMahon said she was stepping down amid a Trump lawsuit aimed at the network over the editing of an interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

During his speech, Pelley compared "this moment" in U.S. history to the Civil War, World War II, and the Civil Rights Movement, and he defended diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

"Why attack universities? Why attack journalism?" Pelley asked during his speech. "Because ignorance works for power.

"First, make the truth-seekers live in fear ... power can rewrite history with grotesque false narratives. They can make criminals heroes and heroes criminals. Power can change the definition of the words we use to describe reality. 'Diversity' is now described as 'illegal.' 'Equity' is to be shunned. 'Inclusion' is a dirty word."

Pelley urged the graduates to overcome "fear" and speak up about things under attack.

"In this moment, this moment, this morning, our sacred rule of law is under attack," he said. "Journalism is under attack. Universities are under attack. Freedom of speech is under attack.

"And insidious fear is reaching through our schools, our businesses, our homes, and into our private thoughts, the fear to speak in America. If our government is, in Lincoln's phrase, 'Of the people, by the people, for the people,' then why are we afraid to speak?"

CBS News owner Paramount currently is trying to settle a lawsuit Trump has filed against CBS over an October 2024 "60 Minutes" interview with Harris. McMahon is believed to oppose a settlement.

Last month, Pelley used the end of a "60 Minutes" episode to criticize Paramount after the program's executive producer, Bill Owens, resigned under pressure.

The board of Paramount Global later outlined acceptable financial terms for a potential settlement with Trump on his "60 Minutes" lawsuit, The New York Times reported.

Shari Redstone, the board's nonexecutive chair and Paramount's controlling shareholder, recused herself from the portion of the meeting in which board members discussed a settlement, one source told Reuters.