CBP Officer Arrested at 'Justice for J6' Rally Won't Be Charged

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer, arrested at the "Justice for J6" rally on Saturday at the Capitol, will not be prosecuted, The Associated Press is reporting.

The federal law enforcement officer is identified by the AP as a 27-year-old New Jersey man. Capitol Police had arrested him for illegally possessing a gun on the grounds of the Capitol. His arrest came after nearby police had been told by people in the crowd about a man with a handgun.

He had been one of only four people who were arrested at the rally.

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office said prosecutors were "not moving forward with charges" but did not elaborate further.

But two unnamed law enforcement officials told the AP that the officer did not attend the rally in any official capacity.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said he was "fully cooperating with the investigation."

"CBP stresses honor and integrity in every aspect of our mission and expects officers to adhere to the oath they take to uphold the laws of this country," it said in a statement.

The Saturday rally was called by supporters of the people who breached the Capitol building on Jan. 6. But police vastly outnumbered protesters, Reuters reported.

Hundreds of officers were on hand at the Capitol grounds and a black eight-foot-high fence was installed in anticipation of the event. One hundred National Guard troops were put on standby. In addition, security officials performed checks on passengers arriving at Washington's nearest airport in an effort to prevent any violence, according to Reuters.