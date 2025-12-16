CBP Officer Fires Shots After Crash Near JFK

An on-duty U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer fired multiple shots early Tuesday after a minor crash on a major roadway leading into John F. Kennedy International Airport, authorities said, in what appeared to be a road-rage confrontation that remains under investigation.

Port Authority police responded at about 4:45 a.m. to reports of gunfire on the southbound Van Wyck Expressway near the entrance to JFK's central terminal area and nearby airport access roads, officials said.

When officers arrived, they located the CBP officer, who told investigators he had been involved in a two-vehicle fender bender and was then attacked by the other driver.

According to the officer's account, he drew his service weapon during the confrontation and fired several times.

Authorities said the shots may have struck the other vehicle, but investigators have not confirmed what, if anything, was hit. No injuries were reported.

The other driver left the scene and has not been located or identified, authorities said.

The Port Authority has not released the CBP officer's name. Officials also have not said whether the officer was in an official vehicle at the time.

The shooting unfolded in a complex stretch of airport approaches that includes multiple ramps, merges, and detours.

JFK's road network is undergoing a major construction overhaul, and the changing traffic patterns have drawn frequent complaints from drivers navigating shifted lanes, closed ramps, and temporary routing changes.

Investigators have not indicated whether construction conditions played any role in the crash or the confrontation, but the incident occurred in an area where traffic can bottleneck even before dawn.

Port Authority Police Department personnel secured the scene and began collecting evidence, including reviewing potential surveillance footage from nearby airport infrastructure and searching for witnesses who may have been traveling on the expressway at the time, officials said.

Authorities also worked to determine the sequence of events leading up to the gunfire, including where the collision occurred and how the dispute escalated.

The investigation is ongoing. Police urged anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the other driver to contact Port Authority authorities.

The Port Authority Police Department provides law enforcement services across Port Authority facilities in New York and New Jersey, including the region's major airports.

CBP officers at JFK typically work federal inspection duties related to international arrivals and cargo operations, but Port Authority police handle criminal investigations on airport property and adjacent roadways under their jurisdiction.

Traffic delays were reported in the area during the morning commute, but conditions improved later in the day as police activity on the roadway eased.