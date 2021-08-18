CBP Seizes Counterfeit DEA, FBI Badges in Chicago

U.S. Customs and Border Protections recently seized multiple shipments arriving in Chicago from China that contained counterfeit Drug Enforcement Administration and Federal Bureau of Investigation badges, the agency announced in a press release.

Officials seized eight DEA badges and one FBI badge last week, between Aug. 13 and 15, and CBP notes that they’ve seized counterfeit law enforcement badges before, and that these knockoffs were headed towards various locations across the country.

"These counterfeit badges could have led to disastrous consequences if our officers had not found them," LaFonda Sutton-Burke, Director of Field Operations in Chicago, said in a statement. "Criminal organizations could have used these badges for their illicit activity under the guise of federal agents. Our CBP officers were able to identify these very realistic counterfeits and stop them from reaching their destinations."

"It could be a serious security issue," added Shane Campbell, Area Port Director for Chicago. "Used nefariously, a fake badge can be a danger to the public and can harm the public's trust in law enforcement."

CBP also announced recently that it has seized thousands of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards found in dozens of shipments over the course of the year, with the most recent coming from Shenzhen, China on route to New Orleans, Louisiana. The agency notes that CBP officials in Memphis, Tennessee, seize hundreds of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccinations cards per day.

"These vaccinations are free and available everywhere," Michael Neipert, area port director of Memphis, said in a statement. "If you do not wish to receive a vaccine, that is your decision. But don’t order a counterfeit, waste my officers' time, break the law, and misrepresent yourself. CBP Officers at the Area Port of Memphis remain committed to stopping counterfeit smuggling and helping to protect our communities. But just know that when you order a fake vaxx card, you are using my officers time as they also seize fentanyl and methamphetamines."