Catholic Bishops: No 'Policy' to Deny Politicians Holy Communion

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops clarified its position on giving politicians who support abortion communion by saying a recent vote does not mean a "national policy" to deny them.

"This [issue] was not up for vote or debate. The bishops made no decision about barring anyone from receiving Holy Communion," the organization said in a "Frequently Asked Questions" post June 21. "Each Catholic-regardless of whether they hold public office or not is called to continual conversion, and the U.S. bishops have repeatedly emphasized the obligation of all Catholics to support human life and dignity and other fundamental principles of Catholic moral and social teaching."

The bishops said denying communion was not going to be a "national policy," and was not intended from their vote earlier this month.

"The intent is to present a clear understanding of the Church's teachings to bring heightened awareness among the faithful of how the Eucharist can transform our lives and bring us closer to our creator and the life he wants for us," the document said.

Earlier this month, U.S. Catholic bishops voted to back guidance that could limit the ability for Catholic politicians to receive Communion if they support abortion, The Washington Post reported at the time.

The move came following a three-and-a-half hour "emotional" discussion during the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

The issue centers on the church doctrine against abortion and the ability of pro-choice politicians and others to receive the Eucharist during mass.

The document, which passed 73%-24%, clarifies the meaning of the Eucharist, which for Catholics means the actual transformation of bread and wine into the body, blood, soul, and divinity of Jesus Christ through the ritual of the mass.

According to Catholic doctrine, anyone in a state of mortal sin, such as "receiving or participating in an abortion," should not take Communion unless they have first been to confession.

"Whoever, therefore, eats the bread or drinks the cup of the Lord in an unworthy manner will be guilty of profaning the body and blood of the Lord. Let a man examine himself, and so eat of the bread and drink of the cup" (1 Cor. 11:27–28)," the Catholic.com website said. "This is an absolute requirement that can never be dispensed. To receive the Eucharist without sanctifying grace in your soul profanes the Eucharist in the most grievous manner."

The move was seen as a step in the direction of denying Communion to Biden, who is the first practicing Catholic President since John F. Kennedy, for his support of abortion.

Other Democrat Catholics like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., could also be denied, under the new guidance.

The "FAQ" document also said the bishops were not pressured to make the clarification from the Vatican in Rome.

"The Holy See did encourage the bishops to engage in dialogue and broad consultation," the document said. "Last week's meeting was the first part of that process. It is important to note that collaboration and consultation among the bishops will be key in the drafting of this document."