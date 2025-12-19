Sen. Cassidy to Newsmax: Trump Pot Order Opens Door to Research

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., told Newsmax on Friday that President Donald Trump’s executive order to reclassify marijuana represents a necessary step to expand legitimate medical research while maintaining concerns about youth use and mental health.

Cassidy, a physician, told “The Chris Salcedo Show” that he agreed with Trump’s decision to fast-track the review of marijuana’s federal classification, which could shift it from Schedule I to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act.

"I agree with the president’s stand," Cassidy said. "One, we need to have research in it."

Marijuana is classified as a Schedule I substance, a category reserved for drugs deemed to have no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse, such as heroin and LSD.

Reclassifying it to Schedule III would place it alongside substances, such as cocaine and many opioids, that have recognized medical applications and would significantly reduce barriers to federally approved research.

Cassidy said that change is especially important as questions persist about marijuana’s impact on young people.

"There’s an association of heavy marijuana use with serious mental illness in young men that needs to be studied more fully," he said, adding that such research is more feasible if marijuana is no longer treated as a Schedule I drug.

Trump’s executive order, signed Thursday, directs federal agencies to accelerate the review process that could open new pathways for Food and Drug Administration-approved studies.

The move marked a significant shift in federal drug policy and came as public support for marijuana reform, particularly among younger voters, continues to grow.

Cassidy said he supports limited medical use when evidence shows a clear benefit, pointing to a personal account shared with him by a former Republican colleague.

"I once had a good Republican congressman tell me about his daughter treated for melanoma," Cassidy said. "She had lots of vomiting associated with the chemotherapy, and the regular medicine didn’t work, but THC did."

Cassidy cautioned, however, that not all claims of medical marijuana are legitimate.

"Sometimes medical marijuana is just a charade to push it out on the streets,” he said. “I don’t agree with that."

He said his support is narrowly focused on research and carefully defined medical use, not broad legalization.

"For the isolated use of medical marijuana? Yes," Cassidy said. "For the research into it, yes."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com