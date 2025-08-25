WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: cashless | bail | crime | marxism | leftist | democrat | cities

Trump to Sign Order Ending Cashless Bail in D.C.

By    |   Monday, 25 August 2025 07:04 AM EDT

President Donald Trump reportedly plans to sign an executive order Monday aimed at eliminating "cashless bail" for arrested suspects in Washington, D.C.

Reuters could not immediately verify the Axios report.

The order marks the latest step in Trump's federal takeover of the capital's law enforcement, which has already deployed thousands of federal agents and National Guard troops across the city.

A White House official told Axios the measure could threaten to withhold federal funding or government-backed projects if D.C. does not end its cashless-bail policy. The order will also direct law enforcement to seek federal custody for arrestees rather than local detention.

D.C. abolished cash bail in the 1990s, one of the first jurisdictions in the nation to do so. Under the city's system, judges decide release based on whether a defendant poses a flight or safety risk. Conservatives, led by Trump, argue the practice lets dangerous suspects back on the streets, while critics of cash bail say it unfairly punishes low-income defendants and has little proven link to crime rates.

Trump previewed the move earlier this month when he called D.C.'s policy a "disaster" while announcing his decision to federalize the city's police force. He has also urged Congress to pursue a nationwide ban on cashless bail, though critics say states control their own bail laws.

Information from Reuters was used to compile this report.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
President Donald Trump reportedly plans to sign an executive order Monday aimed at eliminating "cashless bail" for arrested suspects in Washington, D.C.
cashless, bail, crime, marxism, leftist, democrat, cities, washington d.c., donald trump
227
2025-04-25
Monday, 25 August 2025 07:04 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved