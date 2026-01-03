WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax's Babb Confirms Delta Force Carried Out Maduro Capture

By    |   Saturday, 03 January 2026 10:38 AM EST

Newsmax national security reporter Carla Babb confirmed the involvement of U.S. Special Operations teams in the takedown of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

She confirmed the information in a post on X on Saturday morning.

"Newsmax has confirmed from a military source and a former US official that the operation to capture #Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro last night was carried out by the @USArmy elite Delta Force and the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment," Babb wrote.

President Donald Trump ordered the capture of Maduro in what appears to have been a well-planned military operation that also involved the capture of Maduro’s wife.

The administration will be releasing additional details on the capture of Maduro and indictments against him for narcoterrorism throughout the day.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

