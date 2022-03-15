×
Tags: cargo ship | aground | evergreen marine

Cargo Ship Runs Aground Off Maryland, a Year After Sister Ship Blocked Suez

The container ship Ever Forward ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay off the coast near Pasadena, Maryland. (Julio Cortez/AP)

Tuesday, 15 March 2022 01:01 PM

The Ever Forward container ship is currently grounded in the Chesapeake Bay near Baltimore, according to the U.S. Coast Guard, nearly a year after another ship run by the same company blocked the Suez Canal for six days.

The container ship is operated by Evergreen Marine Corp Taiwan Ltd, the same Taiwanese transportation company that operates the Ever Given. The Ever Given ran aground last March, blocking traffic in the Suez Canal, one of the world's busiest waterways and the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.

The Coast Guard received reports on Sunday that the Ever Forward was grounded and is now conducting checks every four hours to ensure the safety of the crew on board and marine life, according to Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Centeno.

The Coast Guard says the ship is grounded outside of the canal and is not blocking the traffic of other container ships.

A representative for Evergreen Marine could not immediately be reached for comment.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


