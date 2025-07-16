US Capitol Police Detain Man With Guns, Bow and Arrow

The U.S. Capitol Police detained a man with guns and a bow and arrow in his vehicle along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, the USCP said in a statement, adding that charges are pending.

"USCP officers saw an unusual vehicle on Pennsylvania Avenue with tri-cycle strapped to the roof. Upon looking closer, officers saw a bow and arrow and empty gun holster in plain view," they wrote, adding that questioned the owner, who "admitted to having guns in the vehicle, along with the bow and arrow."