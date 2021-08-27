Man Accused in Capitol Attack Raises Almost $200K in Donations

An Alabama man who faces six charges after allegedly taking part in the violent protest th the Capitol on Jan. 6 has raised almost $200,000 from donations after his wife started an online fundraiser last March, Newsweek reports.

Joshua James of Arab, Alabama, who has been identified in the indictment as an alleged member of the "Oath Keepers" group, is accused of having conspired to impede a proceeding, obstructed an official proceeding, impeded law enforcement, resisted and assaulted a police officer, and tampered with official documents or proceedings.

Prosecutors claim that during the attack, James pushed and pulled multiple Capitol police officers saying, "get out of my Capitol" and "this is my building," before he was sprayed with a chemical irritant and pushed out of the Capitol rotunda.

James, who was arrested in March and restricted to his home, has appealed to a judge asking to change his home detention and allow him to leave his home during work ours in order to make money for his family, but prosecutors argue that James’s family earns about $8,000 per week from online donations for a total of more than $190,000 since his arrest.

"James's family appears to be supporting themselves without needing to let James out of home detention into a 60-mile radius for 50 hours a week," prosecutors wrote in their court filing.

A judge has yet to rule on James’s request. An attorney representing James did not respond to a request for comment from Newsweek.