Man Charged in Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Seeks Asylum in Belarus

A man on the FBI’s Most Wanted List for allegedly attacking police during the violent protest on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol is seeking asylum in Belarus, according to The Moscow Times.

Evan Neumann was charged in the United States in July on six counts, including assaulting officers and violent entry, for his actions during the Capitol attack.

But ABC7 News reported that Neumann sold his California home quickly in April after the filing of those charges and fled to Ukraine in order to evade arrest.

Belarus 1 TV reported that Belarusian border authorities detained Neumann on the border with Ukraine on Aug. 15, according to The Moscow Times.

Neumann, who is 48 years old, told the news station that he settled in a western part of Ukraine and rented an apartment for four months after leaving the U.S.

But he said that he noticed Ukrainian security services "following" him two weeks into his stay in the country, and he eventually decided to cross into neighboring Belarus in order to seek asylum.

Belarusian migration authorities declined to comment on the matter, the Russian state-run RIA Novosti reported, according to The Moscow Times. The outlet added that at least three U.S. citizens have applied for asylum in Belarus so far this year.