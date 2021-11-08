×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: capitol attack | january 6 | belarus | asylum

Man Charged in Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Seeks Asylum in Belarus

Man Charged in Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Seeks Asylum in Belarus

By    |   Monday, 08 November 2021 09:58 AM

A man on the FBI’s Most Wanted List for allegedly attacking police during the violent protest on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol is seeking asylum in Belarus, according to The Moscow Times.

Evan Neumann was charged in the United States in July on six counts, including assaulting officers and violent entry, for his actions during the Capitol attack.

But ABC7 News reported that Neumann sold his California home quickly in April after the filing of those charges and fled to Ukraine in order to evade arrest.

Belarus 1 TV reported that Belarusian border authorities detained Neumann on the border with Ukraine on Aug. 15, according to The Moscow Times.

Neumann, who is 48 years old, told the news station that he settled in a western part of Ukraine and rented an apartment for four months after leaving the U.S.

But he said that he noticed Ukrainian security services "following" him two weeks into his stay in the country, and he eventually decided to cross into neighboring Belarus in order to seek asylum.

Belarusian migration authorities declined to comment on the matter, the Russian state-run RIA Novosti reported, according to The Moscow Times. The outlet added that at least three U.S. citizens have applied for asylum in Belarus so far this year.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A man on the FBI's Most Wanted List for allegedly attacking police during the violent protest on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol is seeking asylum in Belarus. Evan Neumann was charged in the United States...
capitol attack, january 6, belarus, asylum
212
2021-58-08
Monday, 08 November 2021 09:58 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved